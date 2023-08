Photo: BCWS

A new spot fire is reported east of Kelowna, near Graystokes Provincial Park.

The fire was discovered this evening, about 5 p.m.

The BC Wildfire Service map shows the fire close by another small fire that was brought under control Wednesday.

The new fire, at Stevenson Creek, is spot sized at 0.009 of a hectare and uncontrolled.



Its cause is under investigation.

The nearby Pearson Creek fire was similarly sized.