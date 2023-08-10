Okanagan Lake swimmer smashes fundraising goal

Photo: CMHA Kelowna

Ultra-endurance athlete Nick Pelletier splashed through his fundraising goal for the Canadian Mental Health Association Kelowna branch.

The Kelowna-based swimmer swam the length of Okanagan Lake, from Vernon to Penticton, last week covering a distance of 106 kilometres.

Alongside the massive swim, he aimed to raise $10,000 for CMHA Kelowna.

On Thursday, Pelletier presented a cheque of $41,876 to the organization.

"It's incredible what can be accomplished when a community comes together. I extend my gratitude to all for the support and donations," Pelletier said on Instagram.

CMHA Kelowna creates opportunities and fosters connections for individuals of all ages to comprehend and nurture their mental health and well-being.

"These crucial funds will directly bolster CMHA Kelowna’s Youth Housing initiatives, which furnish young people with a home and the necessary support for their success, with the hope of preventing them from transitioning into homeless adults," CMHA Kelowna said.