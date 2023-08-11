One pleads guilty, one jumps bail after vacant Kelowna home broken into last spring

Photo: Contributed Police outside the townhome on Cameron Avenue in April.

One man has pleaded guilty for his role in the looting of a vacant Kelowna townhome after it had been struck by a semi-truck this past spring, while his co-accused has skipped bail and remains on the lam.

On the morning of April 11, a semi-truck crashed into the home on Cameron Avenue near Gordon Drive, becoming embedded in the home. The truck remained in the home for more than a month, as engineers worked to assess the structural damage, before it was removed in mid-May.

Despite security services being on site to keep an eye on the vacant home, within a week, three men broke into the home and made with off a number of items from the home, along with their vehicle.

Police were able to track one of the suspects after homeowner Samer Shehadeh's stolen credit card was used at a local gas station and grocery store, while another suspect was arrested after Shehadeh's vehicle was tracked using its GPS.

Daniel Kozub, 36, and Shawn McKay, 45, were then charged with a number of offences connected to the break-in.

To make matters even worse, Shehadeh says their home was broken into a second time shortly after the first.

"Everything is gone in the house. A lot of electronics, a lot of personal belongings, clothing, shoes, you name it," Shehadeh told Castanet at the time.

It's not clear if anyone was arrested following the second break-in.

McKay was never granted bail, and remained in custody until he pleaded guilty to two counts of possessing stolen credit cards. As a result of the plea deal, the Crown dropped charges of breaking and entering and theft of a motor vehicle.

For the two convictions, McKay was handed a three-week jail sentence, followed by a 12-month probation order.

Meanwhile, his co-accused Kozub was granted bail on June 22, with a $1,000 deposit. But after his release, he soon failed to appear in court. On July 20, a warrant was issued for his arrest, and he's remained on the lam ever since.

Kozub faces five criminal charges, including breaking and entering, theft of a motor vehicle, two counts of breaching a previous release order and one count of breaching a probation order.

Both Kozub and McKay have lengthy criminal histories in Kelowna. Kozub's record dates back to 2015. He's scheduled for trial in March 2024 for a separate incident, facing charges of possessing stolen property and a weapon, while breaching a previous release order. Those charges stem from a Dec. 29, 2022 incident, and he was released on bail on those charges on Jan. 31, 2023.

He was also convicted of a drug charge and breaching his probation order in February of this year.

Meanwhile, McKay's record dates back to 2013 in Salmon Arm and Kelowna.