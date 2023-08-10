Kelowna's Rock the Lake gearing up for great weekend of music

Rock the Lake Music Festival is returning to Kelowna’s Prospera Place this weekend for three days of live music, featuring well-known bands like Death from Above, Big Wreck and Burton Cummings.

"We’re super excited," Krisann Hamazaki of GSL Group told Castanet has crews worked on set up Thursday.

"Everybody’s on site and the crews and all the trucks are coming in. We’re setting up a new wine garden for this year, which we haven’t done before. Food trucks are rolling in, we’ve got our VIP [section] getting set up, and of course the stage."

With the music festival growing in popularity year after year, Hamazaki tells Castanet they’ve worked hard to ensure there’s a wide variety of rock music for all generations to enjoy.

“We’ve tried to energize it a little bit more and freshen things up on the Friday. It’s a bit younger, so Death From Above — I know not everyone has heard of them, but those that have, they have such a loyal following —So it’ll be super fun on the Friday, a bit younger of a demographic with $5 beers, and then Finger Eleven," added Hamazaki.

The lineup Saturday includes names like Collective Soul and Prism.

"It’s one of our most popular nights, it’s actually about to sell out, so if you wanting to come on Saturday you’ll definitely want to get your tickets," she said.

Sunday will round out the weekend with what some people would consider to be the best bands saved for the last day of tunes, including The Hip Replacements, the Northern Pikes and Burton Cummings as the headliner.

"I love this festival because it’s a bit more chill, it’s by the lake, it’s right downtown. You can come have dinner at the restaurant, we’ve got a little bit of everything with the Okanagan Wine Festivals, the VIP, and just a really cool three-day lineup of bands, which for this city to have this much of a powerhouse kind of legendary lineup come in for one weekend is really special," said Hamazaki.

If you’re hoping to catch some of the action live this weekend, weekend packages and single day tickets are still available, and you can snag some tickets by visiting the RTL Kelowna website.