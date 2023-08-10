New operator coming for Kelowna retirement home

Photo: Revera The Dorchester of Leon Ave. is one of several properties Revera owns across Canada.

A Kelowna retirement home is among dozens across the country that will be affected by a decision by owner Revera, to "transition out" of care home management.

The Dorchester, at 863 Leon Avenue, is the only Revera owned facility in the Okanagan. There are several others in the Lower Mainland, on Vancouver Island and in several other provinces.

Revera, one of the country’s larges long-term care operators, announced it is "shifting its ownership" of senior living real estate. Subject to regulator approvals, it will hand over management to Canadian-based senior living operators Cogir, Levante Living and Optima Living.

“It is business as usual at our retirement residences. There are no changes to our home level leadership teams, no changes to staffing levels, and this does not affect union rights under applicable collective agreements,” said the company in a news release.

Revera adds that residents will continue to receive, “great care and services from the dedicated team members they have come to know and respect” and pledge a seamless transition.

The company has operated retirement residences in Canada for more than 50 years. It is owned by the Public Sector Pension Plan Investment Board, a Crown corporation that administers the pension plans of federal civil servants.