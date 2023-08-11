Residents on Upper Mission Drive call for traffic calming, signage after motorcycle crash

Cindy White

A serious crash on the August long weekend has renewed calls for safety improvements along the section of Upper Mission Drive leading to Johns Family Nature Conservancy Regional Park.

A young motorcyclist was hurt when he lost control on an S-curve and slid across the road, ending up in a ditch right next to a rock wall.

Colin Banfield’s home office faces the street and he sees a lot of speeding vehicles go by. “One of our main concerns up here are bikers going too fast. And it tends to be young bikers, and increasingly e-bikes are just going too fast,” he says.

Banfield calls the S-curve vicious. “Personally, what I would like to see, is some form of signage as you enter this S-bend to forewarn you.” He adds that drivers should be slowing down to 30 km/h.

His neighbour Paul Henri contacted the city in the spring of 2020 requesting traffic calming measures on the stretch of Upper Mission Drive, but was turned down. At that time he was told that the street is similar to a no-thru road, excluding it from from vertical traffic calming measures such as speed bumps.

Since then, a lot more houses have been built, but Henri says the problem isn’t necessarily that there’s more people living along the road.

“It’s the offroaders, it’s motorcycles, ATVS or these sort of off road-style four wheel drive vehicles that go up to the park there. That’s the main issue, actually not cars really I find,” he explains.

Castanet reached out to the City of Kelowna this week and was told that the section of Upper Mission Drive between Trumpeter Road and where it ends is classified as a collector road, which makes it a potential candidate for traffic calming. The road is now on the list to be reviewed by the Traffic Calming Program. However, speed cushions or humps are not installed on grades exceeding 6% or where the road curves.

“Traffic calming measures can also reduce emergency response times, and the Kelowna Fire Department is consulted before considering any measures,” added the city spokesperson.

Banfield says it might be time for residents to band together and go back to the city to get something done to prevent future crashes that could have a worse outcome.

The young man involved in the August 6 crash was, at last check, recovering from his injuries.