Kelowna mounties cleared of wrongdoing after woman's arm broken during Mental Health Act arrest

Photo: IIO BC

Two Kelowna RCMP officers have been cleared of any wrongdoing a woman's arm was broken during her arrest under the Mental Health Act in April 2022.

In an Independent Investigations Office decision published Thursday, the B.C. police watchdog ruled that despite breaking the woman's arm during the April 26, 2022 Mental Health Act arrest, there was no evidence the two officers “used unnecessary or excessive force.”

The IIO looks into all police-related incidents that result in serious injury or death.

In the decision, IIO Chief Civilian Director Ronald MacDonald said a male officer responded to the Kelowna home after the woman's doctor requested police apprehend her and bring her to the hospital. The decision does not disclose why the woman was apprehended, but police were told she was suffering from the effects of a brain injury, and “she often becomes combative and belligerent.”

When the male officer first arrived at the woman's home, he told her and her mother that she would have to come with him, but the woman refused. The woman's mother told investigators that her daughter was “crying and screaming,” as the male officer tried to persuade her to leave for 15 to 20 minutes.

A second female officer then arrived at the scene.

“[Her mother] said that [the woman] slid down off the recliner where she was sitting, and the two officers lifted her back up by her arms,” the decision states. “The female officer was on [the woman's] left side. [Her mother] said the officers did not appear to realize that [her] arm was broken.”

The arm the female officer was holding was the arm that was broken in the incident.

The mother said her daughter was complaining about being in pain, but she was not speaking English. The mother was later informed her daughter's arm had been broken after the fracture was discovered at the hospital.

While the male officer participated in the IIO's investigation and answered the investigator's questions, the female officer declined to provide any account to investigators.

The male officer said the woman was “dropping her weight” when they were trying to hold onto her.

The IIO was not informed about the injury until several months later, when a lawyer for the woman contacted the Kelowna RCMP on July 13, 2022 and alleged the female officer had been “overly aggressive” during the apprehension. As such, the RCMP notified the IIO about the incident.

As the IIO decision does not name any of the people involved, it's not clear if a civil lawsuit has been filed against any of the officers involved in the arrest.

But the IIO found the officers were “justified in using necessary and reasonable force” to apprehend the woman, after the male officer “clearly made significant efforts to persuade [the woman] to come along with him peacefully.”

“The primary cause of her subsequent injury was that resistance, which included dropping her weight while her arms were being held. Neither of the two officers can be blamed for that,” the IIO's MacDonald states. “[The woman] may now be alleging that [the female officer] was 'overly aggressive,' but that assertion did not form part of the account she gave the IIO.”

As such, the IIO has not referred the matter onto the Crown for any charge consideration.