Kelowna RCMP seek witnesses after woman, 84, struck by vehicle

Photo: Google Street View A woman was struck by a vehicle while crossing Gordon Drive at Lequime Road on July 27, 2023.

The Kelowna RCMP is seeking more witnesses or dash camera footage of a collision that left an octogenarian with serious injuries.

A woman, 84, was struck by a vehicle while she was crossing Gordon Drive at Lequime Road on Thursday, July 27, at approximately 9:10 p.m. The woman was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The driver remained at the scene and has been cooperative with investigators. However, police are asking for anyone else who saw the 2014 black Ford Escape that night or the woman, who was wearing a fuchsia shirt and beige pants, to come forward.

If witnesses have dash camera recordings that could possibly assist with this investigation and have not yet spoken to police they are being asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP non-emergency line at (250) 762-3300 and reference file 2023-43714.

Anyone who wishes to remain anonymous can contact Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leave a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net.