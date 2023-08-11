Home Builders Association urges collaboration to address slowdown in home building

Photo: The Canadian Press

The City of Kelowna needs to do more to address the slowdown in new home construction.

Daniel Winer, executive director with the Central Okanagan branch of the Canadian Home Builders' Association, says new home construction is not keeping pace with the demand.

He says monthly data released by the city shows building permits in July were down 13 per cent and 32 per cent for the year when compared with what city planners called record highs in 2022.

At a time when demand for housing has never been greater, he says the number of new doors is down nearly 40 per cent.

"As the cost of housing continues to rise, none of us can afford a slowdown in home building. Addressing the housing needs in Kelowna is a shared responsibility that requires collective action," said Winer in a news release.

"The provincial and federal governments are providing millions of dollars to municipalities to get more housing units built. Kelowna needs to demonstrate how the use of these funds will create more homes for residents."

Winer says the city could learn from cities such as Edmonton which has streamlined its construction rules to expedite housing projects.

He encourages council to explore improvements in housing development policies, reducing unnecessary barriers and providing support to the industry.