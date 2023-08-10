Proposed 130 unit rental apartment before Kelowna city council Monday

Photo: Troika Developments

Kelowna city council will be asked Monday to rezone a portion of Gordon Drive to pave the way for construction of a six-storey apartment.

Troika Developments is seeking to rezone five properties along Gordon Drive, Lawson Avenue and Aspen Court from the duplex housing zone to the apartment housing with rental-only zone.

They plan to build a six-storey, 130-unit rental apartment on the consolidated properties.

While supporting the application, planning staff indicate the development is aligned with the city's Official Community Plan policy for apartment housing up to six storeys where properties abut onto transit supportive corridors.

The rental only subzone also aligns with policy's encouraging diverse housing tenures with the core area.

The surrounding properties include a mix of single detached homes, duplexes, apartments and commercial units.

In its application to the city, Troika maintains the development will take advantage of adjacent retail businesses while also softening the transition from the existing high-density project to the south to the surrounding low-density neighbourhood.