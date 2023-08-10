Canadian Taxpayers Federation brings provincial debt clock to Kelowna

Photo: Cindy White The Canadian Taxpayers Federation debt clock stopped in at City Park in Kelowna on Thursday, August 10, 2023.

The Canadian Taxpayers Federation brought its debt clock to Kelowna Thursday to highlight how much Premier David Eby has been spending lately.

“At the end of this fiscal year, David Eby had a $3.6 billion surplus. Instead of allowing that to go to debt repayment, he blew it all on spending and turned that massive surplus into a huge $4.2 billion deficit projected by the end of this fiscal year,” said CTF B.C. director Carson Binda, standing in front of the mobile debt clock that has been touring the interior.

Binda says the premier should instead be cutting taxes and reducing the financial stain on British Columbians.

“We know that food banks across British Columbia have never seen demand like they are seeing now. Housing affordability, it’s never been worse in our province.

“If the premier really wanted to do something to address those crises facing British Columbian families, he would reduce the tax burden that they’re being slapped with, that growing tax burden that’s rising every single year,” Binda argues.

The CTF continue to push for the elimination of the carbon tax. It’s also calling for the government to reverse course on a change to a provincial regulation on the sale of private second-hand vehicles that means buyers now have to pay PST based on the vehicles average wholesale value.

Binda also suggests the B.C. government look east to Alberta, and consider eliminating provincial sales tax.