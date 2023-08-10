180-year-old violin stolen after performance in Kelowna

Photo: Kelowna RCMP

Police in Kelowna are looking for a rare 180-year-old violin stolen following a performance.

The valuable violin was reported stolen on Aug. 9 and is believed to have been taken during the early hours of Aug. 3, following a performance by the victim. The theft likely occurred in the vicinity of the lane behind the 700 Block of Wilson Ave.

The instrument features a distinctive one-piece back and is accompanied by three bows - two black and one red. The violin is also equipped with a microphone pickup jack and a single gold fine tuner.

It is stored within a silver BAM case made of carbon fibre, recognizable by its backpack straps and adorned with stickers from various countries the owner has visited.

RCMP say the rightful owner of the violin has looked high and low in a multi-day effort to retrace their steps in an attempt to recover the instrument.

"This violin holds not only significant monetary value but also immense sentimental value. Our aim is to reunite it with its rightful owner," said Const. Mike Della-Paolera of the Kelowna RCMP.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of this violin or have witnessed any suspicious activity, contact the Kelowna RCMP at (250) 762-3300, referring to file number 2023-46714.

If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net.