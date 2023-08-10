Kelowna pastor sues Quebec government, convention centre over cancelled rally

Photo: Facebook Art Lucier speaking to his followers on Facebook on June 4, 2023, after he learned a booking at the Quebec City Convention Centre for an event he was planning had been cancelled.

A lawsuit has been filed against the Quebec government on behalf of a Kelowna pastor.

The Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedom announced Wednesday that it filed suit on behalf of Harvest Ministries International against the Quebec government, it’s ministry of tourism and the Quebec City convention centre after the convention centre cancelled a booking for pastor Art Lucier.

Lucier made headlines in Kelowna in 2021 for ignoring COVID-19 health orders. His Kelowna Harvest Fellowship received violation tickets for refusing to cancel in-person services at the hight of the pandemic. Lucier lost an appeal of the fines to the B.C. Supreme Court.

Now, the JCCF is taking up his cause with this new lawsuit, seeking damages for ending the Harvest Ministries’ rental agreement without notice, and for the “unconstitutional and unjustified” infringement of its Charter freedom of expression and its right to be free from religious discrimination.

Quebec Minister of Tourism Caroline Proulx intervened to cancel the ‘Battle For Canada-Quebec’ event organized by Lucier, because it was an anti-abortion event. When asked by reporters about her intervention, Proulx said, “It’s against the fundamental principles of Quebec. We are a pro-choice government, so we need to be consistent.”

Quebec Premier François Legault supported Proulx's decision, stating in June that the province wasn't going to allow "anti-abortion groups to put on big shows in public places."

In the JCCF news release, Lucier said his church admits "without apology that Harvest holds pro-life positions."

"But, contrary to what politicians and the media have said, the rally had nothing to do with being against abortion. It was intended to be a Christian event of reconciliation between Canada’s founding peoples.”

Not long after the convention centre cancelled his booking, Quebec's human rights commission criticized the provincial government for blocking the gathering. The commission issued a statement reminding the province about the importance of freedom of expression.

Justice Centre president John Carpay stated, “It is simply not acceptable that anyone should suffer discrimination at the hands of government on account of religion or political opinion. We take governments to court to ensure that governments respect the fundamental rights and freedoms of all Canadians.”

Carpay claims the Quebec government's actions were contrary to the rule of law.

JCCF lawyer and director of French Canada, Oliver Séguin said, “What we have here is politicians, temporarily entrusted with the levers of power, using state power arbitrarily to impose their own beliefs and worldview on citizens.”

The Canadian Press reports that Proulx's office declined to comment on Wednesday because the lawsuit is before the courts.

-with files from The Canadian Press