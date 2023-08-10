Mamas for Mamas launches fundraiser to address 'invisible homelessness'

Cindy White

They’re the invisible homeless and Mamas for Mamas wants to do more to help.

The Kelowna-based non-profit has launched a new campaign to try to help the families who often end up living in their cars or camping in the summer because they can’t find an affordable place to rent.

Mamas for Mamas has helped shelter more than 8,000 families since its inception, but this year the need is unprecedented.

“That need has grown by 85 per cent this year and we’re thinking it will be more next year,” said major gifts manager Breanna McDonald. “These are people that your children go to school with.

“They do a very good job of keeping it under wraps and we just want to make it known that we’re here to help.”

The goal of the “Fill the Housing Gap” campaign is to raise at least $250,000 to address the gaps in the system and help families find long-term housing solutions. It’s already off to a great start thanks to the Stober Foundation and Brent Marshall of Business Finders, who have both donated $50,000.

Mamas for Mamas founder Shannon Christensen is challenging others to be part of creating lasting change.

“The shorter term plans is working with our development friends and our folks that are in a position to rent their places at below market value,” she explains. “We’re going to be working at creating an incentive program with the city.”

She says getting people out of their cars or unsafe situations and into housing in step one.

“The income line is too low for most to be eligible for subsidized housing, and when they are eligible the waitlist can span years. As we know, the interim options available for $1,000 a month are akin to relative homelessness.”

Christensen adds that addressing the issue today should have long-term impacts on the community. “If we can help some of these babies out of their cars right now, we are keeping them out of tent city in 10-15 years for now.”

For more information on the “Fill the Housing Gap” campaign or to make a donation, go to the Mamas for Mamas website.