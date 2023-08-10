DQ Miracle Treat Day goes today; net proceeds will help fund children's health care

Photo: Dairy Queen

Today is the best day to enjoy a little ice cream.

The 21st annual DQ Miracle Treat Day will take place Thursday (Aug. 10) at 122 Dairy Queen locations across B.C., including 15 in the Okanagan and Shuswap regions.

The net proceeds from every Blizzard Treat sold will go to BC Children’s Hospital Foundation, which raises funds to provide kids with excellent health care.

“No matter the size of your DQ purchase, your generosity helps fund breakthrough research and training, purchase cutting-edge equipment, and provide supportive care for seriously ill kids across B.C. and the Yukon,” BC Children’s Hospital Foundation philanthropy vice-president Rita Thodos said in a press release. “Every Blizzard sold truly makes a difference on DQ’s Miracle Treat Day.”

Last year’s DQ Miracle Treat Day raised $278,140 for BC Children’s Hospital Foundation, which is one of 13 Children’s Miracle Network hospital foundations across the country.

There will be six Dairy Queens in Kelowna taking part in DQ Miracle Treat Day, two in West Kelowna, and one each in Penticton, Vernon, Summerland, Salmon Arm, Oliver, Osoyoos and Lake Country.