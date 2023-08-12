Elevation Outdoors accepting applications for its Leaders in Action program

Photo: Facebook

Elevation Outdoors is looking for participants for its annual Leaders in Action program.

The experience-based program gives underprivileged youth the opportunity to try adventures and outdoor pursuits, as well as gain valuable volunteer experience with the same people throughout the year. It is open to those between the ages of 15 and 18.

The program runs during the school year, from September to June, with an average of six to eight sessions per month. Some of the activities include rock climbing, hiking, snowboarding, mountain biking, snowshoeing, wilderness skills and trail building. The program begins and ends with overnight trips.

Leaders in Action members will also volunteer, do job shadowing and participate in skill development sessions about finances, employment, leadership and other life skills.

“It was a good way to get outside and help my mental health. I felt better this year than I have in a very long time,” one former Leaders in Action participant said. “I felt extremely supported by everyone, as they were all super understanding through everything.”

There are two paid spots and six scholarship slots available for this year’s program. It is perfect for those who have a desire to gain career experience in leadership, would benefit from positive influences and mentors, shows interest in community minded leadership and displays good commitment, communication and openness. An affinity for outdoor sports is a bonus but not required.

Applications for Leaders in Action program can be found on its website here. Questions can be sent to [email protected].