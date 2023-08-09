Kelowna ComiCon set to return later this month

Photo: Kelowna ComiCon

Kelowna ComiCon is getting ready for another year of cosplay fun at the Capital News Centre.

Celebrating many different medias including anime, comics, video games, and more, Kelowna ComiCon will provide a fun space for fans to meet and interact with their favourite TV, movie and comic book characters.

“We’re super excited about it. We thought last year was amazing, but we actually think this year is going to be much, much better. We’re really excited for it, for the community to receive it, and for everybody to have a fantastic weekend," said organizer Perry Krogfoss.

Fans can expect to meet, greet and to get up close and personal with some of their favourite celebrity guests including Kimberley Anne and Brendan Hunter, as well as Michael Coleman, who's worked with Marvel, DC Comics and Disney.

The space will also provide fans with the opportunity to explore a wide variety of merchandise from vendors and artists alike, with countless options to choose from throughout the event.

“We have about 100 artists and vendors at our event and we try to put on a high energy, high octane atmosphere. We have our stage set up in the same area as the vendors, the artists and all the panels that will be going on... We’ve got a large base of different events going on right throughout the whole venue.”

Outside of your typical meet and greets, autograph signings, and the comic-con usual, event goers can also take part in a variety of fun tournaments, including Street Fighter 6, Smash Bros, War Hammer, the cosplay contest, the lip-sync battle, kids cosplay, the Okanagan Humane Society raffle and more.

"There will be lots of opportunities to have a really good time. We know the tempo will be upbeat, and we know it’ll be like no other convention that gets put on in Western Canada. The energy at our ComiCon is second to none," said Krogfoss.

The Kelowna ComiCon is happening all day Saturday, Aug. 19 and all day Sunday, Aug. 20.

General tickets, as well as a limited number of VIP tickets are still available through the Kelowna ComiCon website.