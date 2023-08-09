Kelowna RCMP seek witnesses, video after fatal crash

Photo: Contributed

Police are appealing to the public for video evidence prior to a fatal crash in Kelowna last week.

The lone male driver of a black Kia Soul died in a single-vehicle crash Thursday, Aug. 3 at about 7:46 p.m. at the intersection of Springfield Road and Quigley Road.

“Kelowna RCMP spoke to witnesses on scene but police are asking others to come forward that either saw the vehicle or have home security footage prior to the collision,” said police in a news release.

“The vehicle was observed driving on Gerstmar Road before the crash.”

Police have released few details about the circumstances of the collision but numerous social media reports said the vehicle was driving at very high speed before the crash.

If witnesses have dash camera recordings that could possibly assist with the investigation, they are urged to contact the Kelowna RCMP non-emergency line at (250) 762-3300 and reference file 2023-45432.

If you have information and wish to remain anonymous, please contact Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leave a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net.