Kelowna single mom struggling after home burgled in wake of fire

Photo: Robin Aalderink Page

Things have quickly gone from bad to worse for a single mother in Kelowna.

Robin Aalderink Page lost her rental home to a fire earlier this summer and has been struggling to get back on her feet ever since, living in a hotel room with her eight-year-old daughter.

Unfortunately, she did not have renters insurance at the time of the fire. Making matter worse, her belongings that survived the fire were later stolen after the house was looted.

“I got a message from my neighbour who has cameras saying that there was someone in my carport," said Aalderink Page.

"Someone had wedged a window open in the back, pushed in the screen and went through the entire house, throwing a bunch of things around, stealing a bunch of jewellery and my daughters keepsakes."

When the fire burned down her house, Aalderink had the option to simply walk away or to try and salvage some items taken by the blaze. She tells Castanet she had spent days going through the wreckage, cleaning and organizing what she could.

Unfortunately, her dog didn't survive.

She says it's a terrible feeling to already feel like you have nothing, but then to have everything else stolen right from underneath you — it's a feeling she doesn't wish on anybody, and it's been rather difficult on her and her daughter.

“It’s been rough. My daughter is on the spectrum, so the living situation — while already difficult at best — has been harder. We are right by the fire station with a lot of sleepless nights. She gets scared when she hears them and it's been really, really hard trying to keep her occupied," she said.

Page says the break-in was first discovered on July 17 and that she's started a file with Kelowna RCMP.

According to police, a lack of evidence will make it difficult to track down a suspect.

While Aalderink Page and her daughter are expecting to move back into the same housing community soon, the family has quite the uphill battle ahead of her and have set up a GoFundMe.