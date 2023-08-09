Fun, outrageous golf tournament raising money for a good cause

Photo: Rotary Club of Kelowna Ogopogo

When you combine outrageous outfits, special events, games and loads of fun, you end up with the annual Fancy Pants charity golf tournament.

Established in 2019, the tournament is run by the Rotary Club of Kelowna Ogopogo in support of the Kelowna Child Advocacy Centre.

"The key word for the Fancy Pants is fun. That's the attitude we had when we started this tournament in 2019 and the attitude that kept us going throughout COVID," says organizer Klaus Naumann.

"You can go out any day you want and try to have a competitive round of golf, but only at the Fancy Pants tournament can you experience a golf course full of outrageous outfits, events and games at every hole and everyone there to support a great cause."

Almost $75,000 has been raised for the Child Advocacy Centre, a local charity providing kind, compassionate care to children who have experienced abuse and neglect.

"The CAC is an amazing organization and our club is passionate about raising money and awareness in support of their work."

A limited number of tickets remain for the tournament. You can register as a single, duo or foursome.

The event takes place Thursday, Sept. 7 at Sunset Ranch Golf Course.