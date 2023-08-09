RCMP have laid charges in the 2022 death of Nicholas Epp

Photo: Facebook Nicholas Epp with his wife and children

Nearly a full year after his death, Kelowna RCMP have now laid charges in the slaying of Nicholas Epp.

Epp was killed outside of the Liquid Zoo on the evening of Friday, Aug. 12 last year.

Police have now charged Matthew Reimer with manslaughter in connection with the death of Epp which occurred following an altercation outside the club.

At the time, RCMP circulated a picture of a man they believed was involved in the incident.

Reimer is expected to make a first court appearance within the next 24 hours.

RCMP say the investigation is ongoing and will have no further comment.

Epp, a resident of the Fraser Valley, was found by police on the ground outside the club after being called for reports of an altercation.

He was rushed to hospital where he was pronounced dead.