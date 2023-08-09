Big White Ski Resort unveils new rapid vehicle charging stations

Photo: Big White

You can now charge your electric vehicle while enjoying a day of biking or, in the winter skiing at Big White.

The ski hill announced Wednesday newly installed charging stations at the new central reservations building are fully operational.

In a news release, Sr. vice-president Michael J. Ballingal says the addition of electric vehicle charging stations is a step towards promoting sustainable transportation options and reducing the resort's carbon footprint.

"Big White Ski Resort is dedicated to providing exceptional experiences to our guests while also prioritizing our environmental responsibilities," said Ballingal.

"The introduction of these electric car charging stations is a significant step towards reducing our carbon footprint and enhancing the overall sustainability of our operations.

"We've excited to offer our visitors the chance to enjoy the beauty of Big White while embracing environmentally friendly travel options."

The 100w rapid charging stations are positioned within the Happy Valley parking lot to provide easy access for visitors.

Ballingal says with most charging stations more than 50 kilometres away, the new addition to Big White will provide improved accessibility and convenience for electric car drivers.