Single worst disaster in Okanagan started from a lightning strike 20 years ago

Photo: Jason Pettyjohn The Okanagan Mountain Park wildfire on 2003.

Aug. 16, 2023 marks two decades since the start of the Okanagan Mountain Park wildfire. In a week long series of stories starting today, Castanet is commemorating what the provincial government calls the "most significant interface wildfire event in B.C. history." Archive photos and interviews will be combined with new reporting to chronicle the historic event.

It's hard to imagine today that just 20 years ago, a single lightning strike south of Kelowna's city limits could cause the destruction and devastation the Okanagan Mountain Park fire did in 2003.

The fire sparked by the lightning strike was outside city limits and outside the Kelowna Fire Department's jurisdiction.

Gerry Zimmermann, Kelowna's fire chief at the time, said his men ferried forestry to the site and anticipated they would put it out.

It didn't happen.

While they assisted forestry to get in and out of the area, that's all they were able to do.

"My firefighters radioed back and said, 'get us some extra people and we'll put it out or help them put it out' I said 'no, it's out of our jurisdiction,'" said Zimmermann.

"There were people from our department that wanted to do that, wanted to get extra resources and try. But, in those days we respected jurisdictions.

"Unless we were asked to assist, we didn't."

The belief at the time was the fire would stay where it was, or head south. There was no concern for Kelowna.

All that changed 48 hours later when massive walls of flames were visible in the hills above the Upper Mission.

By then (Monday, Aug. 18) the fire had reached 2,200 hectares in size, prompting Zimmermann to ask for, and receive permission from city council to fight structure fires if necessary south of city limits.

Chute Lake area cabins and 45 homes at the end of Lakeshore Road were evacuated. As the fire grew, 2,200 Upper Mission residents were put on alert Tuesday.

By Wednesday, the fire was pushing south. The communities of Indian Rock and Glenfir north of Naramata were already evacuated with another 2,000 in Naramata itself placed on alert.

Then the winds shifted north.

"That's when reality kicked in," Zimmermann said.

"The first homes we lost were on Thursday evening (Aug. 21) around 9 p.m. The sad thing was we had our resources there but Rimrock and Timberline were a one-way in, one-way out predicament.

"There were acreages so the houses were more spread out. The threat was not from a wall of fire but from embers blowing over the top."

The fire broke through a fire break at Rimrock Court. Homes were lost on Timberline Road, Rimrock Road and Rimrock Court that evening.

About 20 homes were lost or damaged.

Before the night was over, 1,050 homes south of Chute Lake Road, Crawford Estates and Gallagher's Canyon had been evacuated.

For structural firefighters, even the loss of one home was tough to take. Turns out Thursday was just a prelude to the sheer power of the Okanagan Mountain Park Fire.

By Friday, the fire had grown to 17,000 hectares. Mid afternoon, thick smoke enveloped much of the city, turning daylight into an eerie darkness.

At 4 p.m., it looked like midnight and the fire kept coming.

"We knew houses were popping - they were just exploding," Zimmermann said, of the night of firestorm.

"I recall radioing up to Len Moody who was my commander up there. I asked how many were going, expecting him to say 25 or 30.

"He said maybe a hundred and probably a heck of a lot more."

Moody called the scene in the Upper Mission "a war zone," saying were fighting walls of flames up to 125 metres high. Wind gusts were pushing the fire 100 metres per minute.

Plans were also being made for the 30,000 people asked to flee.

"It's your job to be in there. It was going through my mind - should I pull everybody out. That wasn't an option - that couldn't be an option," says Zimmermann.

"Am I going to lose anybody tonight. It was probably the sickest feeling I have ever had."