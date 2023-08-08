Kelowna RCMP nab driver going 200 km/h in a 90 km/h zone

Photo: Kelowna RCMP

A Kelowna driver thought the highway was a racetrack.

Kelowna RCMP says a dangerous driver was taken off the road on Monday.

The driver was traveling at 201 km/hr in a 90 km/h zone, according to a Facebook post by the detachment.

The incident appears to have taken place along Highway 97 south of Lake Country.



“These excessive speeders are putting themselves and innocent members of the public at serious risk. This young individual was clocked at over 200 km/hr this long weekend with many families on the road enjoying vacation time in our community," said Const. Mike Della-Paolera of the Kelowna RCMP.

"This rate of speed is completely unacceptable. Please slow down,” he added.