Kelowna Museums Society executive director departing after nearly 10 years in role

Photo: Contributed

After nearly 10 years at the helm, Linda Digby is moving on from her role as Kelowna Museums Society executive director.

Digby announced her departure in the organization’s weekly newsletter.

“I am deeply grateful for all of the incredible experiences I’ve had during this time, from collaborating with community partners and overseeing gallery renewals to expanding our outreach,” Digby wrote. “I thank the dedicated staff, volunteers, members and generous supporters who help make our work possible.

“While I leave my role, my passion for museums and culture remains strong. Kelowna Museums will always hold a special place in my heart, and I’m confident it will continue to thrive under new leadership.”

Digby started as Kelowna Museums boss in April 2014, moving from Drumheller, Alta., to replace Lesly Moore.

Kelowna Museums Society oversees five museums in the Central Okanagan and its goal is to “provide the public with educational exhibitions and programs that foster personal participation, stimulate curiosity, and engage the senses with the cultures, histories and possibilities of the Okanagan region.”