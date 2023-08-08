$9.6M interventional radiology suite now online at Kelowna General Hospital

Photo: KGH Foundation

Interior Health has announced the opening of a new interventional radiology suite at Kelowna General Hospital.

The suite is designed to offer minimally invasive procedures for the diagnosis and treatment of various medical conditions such as problems with blood vessels, blood clots, cancer care, kidney disease, procedures to stop internal bleeding and deep intravenous delivery of medicine.

"Interventional radiology is a transformative medical discipline that merges cutting-edge imaging technology with minimally invasive procedures, empowering physicians to precisely target and treat diseases with unparalleled precision and effectiveness," said Dr. Kevin Beckner, medical imaging medical director, Interior Health.

“Advancements in IR have significantly reduced risk, pain, recovery and the use of general anesthesia, while also providing a less expensive option to surgery or other alternatives.”

Since installation of the previous interventional radiology equipment at KGH in 2009, the practice of IR has evolved. New procedures are now performed on an outpatient basis so fewer patients require a hospital stay.

The new suite represents a “leap forward” in patient care and “sets the stage for future advancements in this type of service,” said IH in a news release.

The new centre cost $9.6 million, of which, the KGH Foundation contributed $4.7 million, Interior Health $3.1 million and the Central Okanagan Regional Hospital District $1.8 million.

There are many good stories to share about how the community continues to support advancements at KGH and this is one of them,” said Allison Young, CEO, KGH Foundation.

“The opening of the new IR suite is great news. It means access to state-of-the-art equipment to provide quality care to patients. We, along with our interventional radiology teams, are thrilled.”

The IR suite investment was part of a significant $8 million commitment by the KGH Foundation in 2018.