COSAR volunteers kept busy over the long weekend

Photo: COSAR

It was a busy long weekend for the Central Okanagan Search and Rescue.

On Saturday, COSAR was called out twice.

The first call, from the Kelowna RCMP, was for a disoriented mountain biker on the Kettle Valley Railway.

The rider had been dropped off at the bottom of June Springs Road with the intention of mountain biking to the KVR and then heading home to Penticton.

The rider, however, did not bring water for his big ride and was not prepared. He ended up being very dehydrated and disoriented.

COSAR responded with nine members and brought him out to a waiting ambulance.

The man was checked and released by paramedics.

Search Manager Duane Tresnich would like to remind people to ensure they are properly prepared for the heat.

Later on Saturday night, COSAR was called to help paramedics at Oyama Lake Lodge.

A man had fallen from a deck at one of the cabins on the far side of the lake and needed to be transported to a waiting ambulance.

COSAR responded with five members and arrived on the scene to find that the ambulance crew had already reached the man and had taken him back to the ambulance.

The man was then transported to a hospital.

On Sunday, COSAR’s dog team was called out for a mutual aid mission, assisting Penticton Search and Rescue in looking for a missing man in the Cawston area.

There are two recent missing person cases active in the Cawston area. One for Nevada Allen Book last seen Aug. 6 and another for Cody Collinge, last seen July 31.