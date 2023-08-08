Ballet Kelowna announces new season

Photo: Ballet Kelowna

Ballet Kelowna has officially announced plans for its 2023/24 Season.

The new season is called The Season of Drama and features an array of narrative-driven dance works.



“The 2023/2024 season marks my 10th anniversary as artistic director and CEO of Ballet Kelowna,” says Simone Orlando.

“It has been a privilege to guide the organization through the tremendous change and growth that has occurred over the past decade and, as we move into a new season, I am pleased to continue to bring emerging and established Canadian choreographers into the spotlight. With three world premieres and the return of the thrilling full-length ballet, Macbeth, The Season of Drama will transport audiences through worlds and stories that explore humanity’s capacity for compassion, desire, and ambition.”



The season kicks off with the return of the Pop-Up Series: Dance by the Lake at Kelowna City Park’s Jubilee Grandstands on August 26. The event features a free ballet workshop, open viewing of company warmup, and an evening performance at 6 p.m.

The Rising Action program will take place on November 3 and 4 at the Kelowna Community Theatre and features a line up of works including Kirsten Wicklund’s The Forever Part, Simone Orlando’s soulful Studies of Cash, a tribute to country legend Johnny Cash, and the world premiere of Jake Poloz’s cathartic The Royal We.

The second program, Turning Point will take place February 16 and 17, 2024.

The program is a mix of two dramatic world premieres. Adapted from Kat Sandler’s Dora Mavor Moore Award-winning play, Robert Stephen’s Mustardfollows the story of an imaginary friend’s exploits as he outstays his welcome in the real world to date the divorced mother of his human best friend.

The season culminates with the return of Alysa Pires’ wildly successful theatrical ballet, Macbeth taking place on May 3 and 4, 2024.

An original score of toil and trouble by Canadian composer Adam Sakiyama and visuals by Okanagan artist Jane Everett set the scene for an exploration of psychological decay.

Season subscriptions are on sale now. More details are here.