Work to start on final phase of Sutherland Avenue bike lanes

Photo: City of Kelowna

Construction of the final phase of the Sutherland Avenue bike lane between Ethel Street and Burtch Road is beginning this month.

Work on Sutherland Avenue between Capri Street and Burtch Road will start the week of Aug. 8, followed by Ethel to Bowes St. and is expected to be complete by fall 2023. After a winter shut down, work will continue from Bowes to Capri Street in 2024.

“This extension will fill the final gap in the East West bike network and improve accessibility, safety and convenience for cyclists and pedestrians using the Sutherland Active Transportation Corridor,” said Derek Corning, senior project manager with the City of Kelowna.

This phase of work will add 1.2 km of bi-directional cycle track, LED streetlights, intersection improvements and new crosswalks.

The project is scheduled to be completed in the summer of 2024 and will link the Abbott Street corridor to the Rail Trail, giving walkers and bikers better access to major destinations like the Landmark District, Parkinson Rec Centre, Downtown and the waterfront.

Construction hours are typically scheduled for Monday to Friday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Work may occur outside of these hours, including evenings and weekends, to minimize impacts on residents and limit the time of active construction in the area.

Some detours may occur as the project progresses, but access will be maintained for cyclists, pedestrians, residents of the area and emergency vehicles.