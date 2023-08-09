Kelowna Sunplex property sold as part of 'lot consolidation'

Photo: William Wright Commercial

A potential developer has purchased two properties in the north end of Kelowna's downtown as part of a land assembly.

The properties include 1155 Ellis Street which houses the Sunplex and Central Kitchen/bar and a parking lot directly behind the Sunplex at 1166 St. Paul Street.

The latest 2023 assessment through BC Assessment valued the properties together at more than $6.6 million.

The sale price was $9 million.

This was said to be an "off market deal" for the nearly one-acre properties.

The property is across from One Water Street and the recently approved next phase of Waterscape and in proximity to the city's north end and former Tolko site which will undergo a major facelift in the coming years.

According to the 2040 Official Community Plan, building heights on the east side of Ellis and north of Clement Avenue and to be a maximum of six storeys.

The sale was brokered by William Wright Commercial.

--with files from Western Investor