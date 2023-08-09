Central Kitchen property sold as part of 'lot consolidation'

Photo: William Wright Commercial

UPDATE: 9 a.m.

Central Kitchen and Central Sports Club are not going anywhere.

The owners of the businesses on Ellis Street wanted to make that point clear after a published story the property, along with the parking lot behind it had been sold.

The company has a legally binding lease to operate the businesses for the next six years.

Jeff Hancock, the realtor who helped broker the deal on behalf of the property owners, adds while he is unable to disclose the identity of the buyer, he says they are a local business group with an interest in the downtown.

He stresses they are not developers.

Hancock says the properties were never listed for sale, but rather the owners contacted him to look for a potential buyer.

The two properties sold for $9 million.

ORIGINAL: 4 a.m.

A potential developer has purchased two properties in the north end of Kelowna's downtown as part of a land assembly.

The properties include 1155 Ellis Street which houses the Sunplex and Central Kitchen/bar and a parking lot directly behind the Sunplex at 1166 St. Paul Street.

The latest 2023 assessment through BC Assessment valued the properties together at more than $6.6 million.

The sale price was $9 million.

This was said to be an "off market deal" for the nearly one-acre properties.

The property is across from One Water Street and the recently approved next phase of Waterscape and in proximity to the city's north end and former Tolko site which will undergo a major facelift in the coming years.

According to the 2040 Official Community Plan, building heights on the east side of Ellis and north of Clement Avenue and to be a maximum of six storeys.

The sale was brokered by William Wright Commercial.

--with files from Western Investor