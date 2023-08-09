Kelowna girl, 14, wins miss congeniality at Miss Teenage Canada

Madison Reeve

A Kelowna teen has come home with multiple titles from Miss Teenage Canada.

Natalia Wolf wowed the judges at the competition in Toronto and finished in 12th place. The 14-year-old was also crowned Miss Congeniality and most photogenic.

"It was a week-long. When we got there, we had a pajama party and rehearsals. We even had an activity day. We went to Canada's Wonderland and got to see the CN Tower. All girls from different provinces and territories came."

Wolf was named as a finalist in Miss Teenage BC back in April, which earned her a spot in Miss Teenage Canada.

The national competition took place throughout the last week of July.

Wolf says pageants have helped her break out of her shell.

"I have always been reserved and quiet, so I wanted to do something outside of my comfort zone."

Contestants fundraised for Make-A-Wish Canada.

"My platform was centered around mental health and domestic violence," Wolf said, explaining domestic violence was something she experienced in her family.

"We have actually dealt with domestic violence with my dad, and mental health is something I believe everyone deals with, so I thought I would really shine a light on that," she said.

The teen says she is also working on putting together a children's book to inspire others.