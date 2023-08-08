Mid-Town Station Kitchen + Drink hosting meet and greet for Warren Peace bunnies

Photo: Contributed

Bunnies have been in the news quite a bit lately, and it appears they are becoming quite popular.

Now you have a chance to get one of your own and help out a charity at the same time.

Mid-Town Station Kitchen + Drink will be holding a meet-and-greet today (Tuesday) to support the Warren Peace Bunny Sanctuary, which is based in Lake Country. Warren Peace is a registered, non-profit Canadian charity that rescues abandoned bunnies, spays and neuters them, and finds them great homes.

A bunch of its bunnies will be at Mid-Town today between 4 and 6 p.m. The public is invited to pop by and meet the bunnies.

“You may just lose your heart,” organizers said in a press release.

Today’s event will also serve as a fundraiser, as $2 of sales of Mid-Town’s Tuesday cocktail will go to Warren Peace. Visitors are also encouraged to bring their refundable empties, the proceeds of which will go towards spaying and neutering all bunnies.

Dueling Divas will also be performing during the event.

Mid-Town Station Kitchen + Drink is located in the Landmark District.