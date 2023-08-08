Overnight closures planned paving on Kelowna's Pandosy Street

Photo: File

The City of Kelowna is re-paving Pandosy Street between Sutherland and Royal avenues and motorists should expect delays.

Work will take place Aug. 9 to 15 and drivers are being advised to allow for extra travel time and take alternate routes when possible.

Overnight closures are taking place:

Aug. 9 from 8 p.m. until 6 a.m.

August 14 and 15 — 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

The City of Kelowna says it is repaving about 20 km of local roads, including 14 segments, this year.

The treatments are applied over the entire service life of the pavement and include activities such as crack sealing, pothole repair and micro-surfacing.