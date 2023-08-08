Police presence at the Samesun on Harvey

Photo: Wayne Moore

Kelowna RCMP appear to have a man in custody following some form of incident on Harvey Avenue.

Sometime after 8 a.m. Tuesday a number of RCMP vehicles and an ambulance descended upon the Samesun Budget Lodge on Harvey Avenue.

RCMP on the scene would not comment, however one man was seen in the back of one of the police cruisers.

BC Emergency Health Services also remained on the scene. The vehicle was blocked one lane slowing down traffic coming off the William R. Bennett Bridge.

Castanet has reached out to RCMP media officers for comment.