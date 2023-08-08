Cocaine, methamphetamine seized in Kelowna traffic stop

Photo: RCMP

A Kelowna traffic stop took more than 120 grams of illicit drugs off the street.

Kelowna RCMP say that about 9:30 p.m. Aug. 1 an officer stopped a white pickup near the intersection of Highway 33 and Molnar Road.



The stop resulted in a drug seizure including 56.5 grams of suspected cocaine/crack-cocaine and 68.1 grams of suspected methamphetamine.

As well, small plastic baggies used for distribution, a digital scale and a "substantial amount" of cash were seized.



The drugs seized equate to 565 individual doses of cocaine and 681 of methamphetamine.

"This simple traffic stop resulted in our officer possibly saving thousands of lives by removing these drugs from our streets," Kelowna RCMP spokesperson Const. Mike Della-Paolera said in a press release.



Two men in the vehicle were released pending results of testing on the seized drugs.