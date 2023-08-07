RCMP says one person has been taken into custody following police incident on Gordon Drive

Madison Reeve

UPDATE 7:36 p.m.

One person has been taken into custody following the police incident near Gordon Drive and Cook Road.

Kelowna RCMP say the arrest is "linked" to the incident, adding the arrest happened at about 5:30 p.m., Monday.

“A smaller security perimeter will be maintained in the area by police but vehicles and pedestrians are now allowed in the neighbourhood,” said Cpl Judith Bertrand.

There has been a large police presence at the Bridgewater Estates condo building on Gordon Drive and Cook Road since Monday afternoon. Police say it was from a report of a barricaded person.

The incident prompted a large response, including tactical officers from the RCMP's Emergency Response Team, at least one police dog, firearms and shields.

UPDATE 6:17 p.m.

Tactical officers from the RCMP's Emergency Response Team appear to have left the scene of the incident at Gordon Drive and Cook Road.

Multiple police officers remain on scene at Bridgewater Estates condo building.

Gordon Drive is still blocked off in both directions.

UPDATE 5:43 p.m.

Police have set off a flash bang at the Bridgewater Estates condo building in Kelowna as a police incident continues to unfold.

One Castanet reader said police set off a smoke bomb that shook the building.

A police dog is on scene and now being used by officers.

Kelowna RCMP say the response is due to a report of a barricaded person at Gordon Drive and Cook Road.

The public is still being asked to keep their distance from the general area, and officers are present to ensure public safety.

Photo: Madison Reeve

UPDATE 5:16 p.m.

RCMP say its responding to a report of a barricaded person at Gordon Drive and Cook Road in Kelowna.

What appears to be a negotiator has arrived at the Bridgewater Estates condo building where the police incident is unfolding.

Castanet has a reporter on scene who says police are using a smoke bomb and a blow horn. Police can be heard telling a person in the building they are under arrest.

“Several officers are present in the area to ensure the safety of the public,” said Cpl Judith Bertrand.

“We are asking the public to keep their distance from the general area and follow the directions provided by police officers at the scene."

The incident has prompted a large police response, including dogs, rifles and shields.

UPDATE 4:47 p.m.

Tactical officers from the RCMP's Emergency Response Team have arrived at the police incident at Bridgewater Estates condo building on Gordon Drive and Cook Road.

There are now dozens of officers at the scene.

Police are asking both pedestrians and vehicles to stay away from the general area.

No details about the reason for the response have been revealed by police yet.

UPDATE 4:33 p.m.

Kelowna RCMP are asking the public to stay away from the Gordon Drive and Cook Road intersection.

“As police officers are responding to this unfolding event, we are asking the public to keep their distance from the general area and follow the directions provided by police officers at the scene,” said Cpl. Judith Bertrand.

Police have arrived on scene with rifles and shields.

Photo: Madison Reeve

UPDATE 4:20 p.m.

Traffic going both ways on Gordon Drive is being blocked by police, and vehicles are being rerouted.

It's due to an unfolding police incident happening at Bridgewater Estates on Gordon Drive and Cook Road.

The nature of the incident is still unknown.

Police are asking people to stay away from the area.

ORIGINAL 3:54 p.m.

Some residents have been evacuated from Bridgewater estates in Kelowna as a police incident appears to be unfolding.

No one is being allowed in the building.

There is a large police presence at the complex, with nearly a dozen police cruisers on scene. A police dog is also being reported on location.

A few RCMP officers are in place behind the apartment complex on Gordon Drive with their rifles drawn.

Castanet has a reporter on the scene, this story will be updated as more information becomes available.

RCMP has been contacted for more information.