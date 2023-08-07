Police incident at Bridgewater Estates, resident evacuated

Madison Reeve

Residents have been evacuated from Bridgewater estates in Kelowna as a police incident appears to be unfolding.

No one is being allowed in the building.

There is a large police presence at the complex, with nearly a dozen police cruisers on scene. A police dog is also being reported on location.

A few RCMP officers are in place behind the apartment complex on Gordon Drive with their rifles drawn.

Castanet has a reporter on the scene, this story will be updated as more information becomes available.

RCMP has been contacted for more information.