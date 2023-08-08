Burglar crashes through roof at Kelowna car dealership

Madison Reeve

You will have to see it to believe it.

Patton Motorcars owner Jeff Patton was stunned to discover that a thief gained entrance to his showroom by falling through the roof.

Patton says a man entered the business on Saturday afternoon, acting suspiciously.

"He came in on a bike. Super greasy, dirty, and oily. He was scoping out the entire showroom. We have it all on video."

Patton mentions that the man then sat in a car on display.

"Later, he moved over here and started looking at our parked cars, so we went out and confronted him, saying those cars aren't for sale."

The man was also observed trying the handles on several cars in the parking lot.

Police were called, but by then, the man had left.

On Sunday around 7 p.m., Patton received a call from the RCMP that a missing vehicle had been found abandoned a few blocks from his businesses. It was a BMW 320 3I.

"He asked me if it was my car, and I said yes. Then he said there were some power tools and miscellaneous items from my shop inside the vehicle."

Patton realized his shop had been broken into when he learned there was a bottle of Wiser's Whiskey in the car.

"I received a bottle of Wiser's from a customer as a gift, and it was on my fridge in my office. Right then, I knew it was this guy who came Saturday, and he broke into our shop somehow and stole a vehicle. So I told the police they had to get to my shop right away."

Police arrived at the dealership and found the man inside the shop. It was the same man Patton had seen acting strangely on Saturday.

What was even more unusual was how the suspect entered the shop.

"He came in through the roof. There's venting and ducting in the roof, and he popped off the lid and crashed right through."

The suspect entered the showroom just after 3 a.m.

"He managed to steal keys for 50 vehicles, a variety of electronics, money, our battery charger, scanners, Dewalt drills, alcohol, and he stole three cars."

Upon the man's arrest, the police recovered all the keys. The vehicles were found hours later and were undamaged.

"Our roof is damaged, our showroom is damaged. This is the fourth or fifth time that things have happened in this location in under a year. I am scared. I was born and raised in Kelowna. I have a family, four kids. I am just trying to make ends meet and run a small business here."

"These people can come in here and tarnish our business and cost us thousands of dollars and just walk scot-free."

Patton tells Castanet that one of the RCMP officers who responded to the incident informed him that the suspect had just been released from jail before the break-in on Saturday.

Castanet has reached out to the Kelowna RCMP for more details.