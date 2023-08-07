Multiple cars hit by manhole on Bridge Hill heading into Kelowna

Photo: Michael Thorneloe

UPDATE: 12:25 p.m.

A motorist on his way to a car show also experienced vehicle damage due to a manhole.

Michael Thorneloe reported that the incident happened around 8:50 a.m.

"I heard a loud bang and pulled off to the side to make sure everything was okay. Another car was on the roadside with two flat tires," he said.

Thorneloe shared that he couldn't avoid the manhole because it was positioned in the center of the road.

"I don’t know how something like that gets dislodged. Fortunately, it hit the underside of the car. The exhaust is broken, and I'm sure the repair is going to be a bit expensive. It could have been a much worse outcome," he added.

Kelowna RCMP were called to the scene along with crews.

Traffic has begun to move steadily.

Photo: Contributed

ORIGINAL: 10:30 a.m.

Traffic has been moving slowly on Monday morning into Kelowna.

A motorist informed Castanet that a manhole has been dislodged.

"Several cars have hit the manhole and now have flat tires. I am one of them, with both driver-side tires and rims damaged," the driver shared.

Another driver mentioned that two lanes are merging into one as construction crews work to address the problem.