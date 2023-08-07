Kelowna paddleboarder says a jet skier nearly ran her over Sunday

Photo: Contributed

A Kelowna woman out paddleboarding Sunday afternoon says she was almost run over by a man on a jet ski.

Anne Inglis says the incident happened just after 1 p.m. near the William R. Bennett Bridge on Okanagan Lake.

She believes the jet skier acted intentionally.

"I noticed someone come through the lower portion of the bridge at full speed on a jet ski and immediately do a donut alongside it. I made a mental note to avoid the dangerous jet skier. A few minutes later, the jet skier decided to come straight towards me," she said.

Inglis says she was wearing a high-visibility life jacket and had waved her paddle in the air to ensure the jet skier saw her.

"The jet skier made eye contact, smirked, and sped full speed towards me. He turned at the very last minute. The force of the wave capsized me, and when I came back above water, I could see him jetting off towards the Eldorado. This was clearly an intentional and extremely dangerous move. It appeared he was headed off to do the same thing to other boaters," Inglis said.

The paddleboarder says the jet skier was riding a large, dark blue with a grey and black jet ski.

"He was maybe 16 years old, small, and skinny. He has light brown short hair that was worn a bit longer on top," she added.

Inglis says she has reported the incident to the Kelowna RCMP.

"I wanted to send it to you so that you could raise awareness of boat safety, especially timely given the terrible incident with the four kids on jet skis yesterday," she added.

On Friday, one teenager died after a jet ski collision on Skaha Lake.

RCMP say four youths were injured when two jet ski watercraft collided Friday evening in the middle of the lake. The teen who died was a 14-year-old girl from Alberta.

Castanet has reached out for more information on Sunday's incident.