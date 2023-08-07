Unsettled weather to start the week across the Okanagan

Madison Reeve

It's going to be another hot week across the Okanagan.

The Monday of the long weekend will see a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 29°C.

There is a 40 percent chance of showers in the afternoon, with a risk of a thunderstorm and local smoke.

"By mid week, even as early as Tuesday you should have...with the next system approaching you will have more mixing and clean air coming in from the ocean and it will be pushed further to the east," said metrologist Philippe-Alain Bergeron.

Tuesday will see a high of 27°C with a mix of sun and cloud.

Wednesday will climb back up to 30°C, with sunshine expected for most of the day.

More sun is in store for Thursday with a high of 30°C. The overnight low will drop down to 15°C.

Both Friday and Saturday will reach a high of 29°C with a mix of sunshine and clouds.

