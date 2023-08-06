Street bike crash along Upper Mission Drive 'accident waiting to happen'

Photo: Contributed The scene of a motorcycle crash on Upper Mission Drive on Sunday, August 6, 2023.

UPDATE 11:53 a.m.

A witness to the aftermath of the Sunday morning crash on Upper Mission Drive says it was an “accident waiting to happen”.

The concerned resident of Upper Mission tells Castanet that motorbikes, ATVs and e-bikes “race” up and down the upper section of the road, going well over the posted speed limit.

Headds that more accidents will happen unless speed calming measures are introduced.

Photo: Contributed A motorcycle damaged in a crash on Upper Mission Drive is taken away on the bed of a tow truck.

ORIGINAL 10:35 a.m.

Emergency personnel were on the scene of a serious collision in the Upper Mission area Sunday morning.

A resident who lives nearby says it appears a street bike missed a curve on Mountainside Drive and crashed into a rock wall. He says the bike ended up in a rubble-filled ditch.

Police, fire and ambulance personnel were on the scene and appeared to be removing a young, male motorcyclist from the ditch. The witness says the ambulance was given a police escort to Kelowna General Hospital.

The crash happened around 9 a.m. along the winding route, which leads up towards John’s Family Nature Conservancy Regional Park.