Hundreds attend Polo Classic in Kelowna

After years of hosting private events, the Okanagan Polo Club opened its gates to the public this weekend.

The Kelowna Polo Classic on Saturday attracted new eyes to the sport amid a social atmosphere.

"Polo is a lot of fun. It’s a chance to dress up... people walking around with fancy hats, the girls are really getting into it with dresses,” said Stephen Duke, vice president of La Chaine Des Rotisseurs. "It’s a time in the summer to have a picnic out in the grass, look at horses, watch some really great action, and have a good time socializing, networking, that’s the vibe, that’s why we’re here."

Participant Marty Whales tells Castanet the annual tournament has been happening for 30 or 40 years, but when they were approached by an outside organizer to host the event publicly, they simply couldn’t refuse.

“This is the first year we’re doing this kind of event. We’ve got a pretty big turn out for the inaugural Polo Classic. We’ve got 10 teams playing this weekend and a lot of new friends who have come joined us, so we’re happy to have everyone out,” said Whales.

“To have it moved up to this sort of scale, which is closer to what they do in the best polo in the world. It’s pretty fun for us. We’re a long ways away from playing the best polo, but it’s a lot of fun."

There was a variety of vendors for wine, beer, spirits at the event representing the the valley.

"The outstanding support we’ve received is just overwhelming," said Duke. "We have over 600 people here today, and you know, it’s hard to keep up, but it’s our first time out and we hope to make this an even bigger event next year.”

Saturday saw the public event, but the tournament runs three days over the weekend, with prizes and champagne being handed out to the winners.