Kelowna teen has long recovery ahead after breaking his neck in a 'freak accident'

Photo: GoFundMe Gavin Kamoschinski

By all accounts, Gavin Kamoschinski has a promising future in football.

But his next battle won't happen on the gridiron — it will take place in physical therapy.

The 16-year-old Kelowna native finds himself in Vancouver General Hospital with three fractured vertebrae from what friends call a "freak accident" while off a dock at Hobson Beach into Okanagan Lake Wednesday.

"Gavin suffered a broken neck. Fractures to his C5, C6 and C7," friends stated on a GoFundMe page set up to raise money for the family to pay for extra expenses due to the accident.

"He was taken to KGH and then flown to Vancouver General Hospital where he has endured a five-hour surgery to fuse the vertebrae to stabilize the neck.

"They are keeping him sedated to keep his heart rate up to maximize the healing of his damaged spinal cord."

At the present time he has no movement in his extremities, however the full scope and picture of his recovery is not yet known. But, the road will be "long and uncharted."

Kamoschinski has been working with a number of coaches in the hopes of a career in football, including former Okanagan Sun and BC Lion Mike Crumb.

"I have had the privilege of knowing Gav since he was seven years old and came out for flag football. Coaching him was amazing. ...Not only did he love the game but he was a natural on both sides of the ball," said Crumb in a statement.

"He was my QB and had the perfect demeanour for the position. His rifle arm and Velcro hands on defense for flagging were evident right away. He excelled at the QB position as he grew up, he is a leader by example and really a coach’s dream.

"His athletic ability spoke for itself but even more importantly he was a better person and teammate. What has happened is horrible and it will be a long road ahead and will require all of his family and friends to support him in whatever he needs. Many prayers and much love to MY GUY Gav!"

All money raised through the fundraising campaign will go directly to the family to help them through this tough time, and take care of added expenses associated with the accident.

"Gavin's family has asked that you send him all of your positivity, thoughts and prayers," the campaign states.

"It all matters in this moment."