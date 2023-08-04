Smoke from nearby wildfires expected to remain for much of the BC Day long weekend

Photo: Wayne Moore

Smoke that rolled into the Central Okanagan from wildfires in the Kamloops area is expected to hang around for much of the BC Day long weekend.

Environment Canada and Climate Change meteorologist Louis Kohanyi tells Castanet News smoke models used by the weather agency shows the smoke is expected to linger until sometime Monday.

"It looks like things will be improving on Monday," said Kohanyi.

"But, the good news is we have a 60 per cent chance of showers on Monday, so that's why we are expecting less smoke in the Okanagan."

Kohanyi says temperatures should cool into the mid to high 20's next week with more showers predicted for Wednesday.

Warmer temperatures into the 30's are expected to return by the end of next week.