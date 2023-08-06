Shortly after being sold, Okanagan division of Classic Fire + Life Safety seeks workers

Photo: Susan Fraser

Now that Classic Fire + Life Safety has purchased Kelowna’s Integrated Fire Protection, it is looking to add employees.

The fire safety company, whose headquarters are in Ontario, is looking to fill 10 full- and part-time positions before the end of the year.

“Our success starts with our people,” said Adam Shackleton, the former president of Integrated Fire Protection and now a director of business development at Classic Fire + Life Safety. “As Integrated Fire Protection, we were able to establish a hard-earned reputation for quality, reliability, professionalism, knowledge and fairness in the Okanagan Valley and Interior B.C.

“Now as Classic Fire + Life Safety, we are poised for sustained growth and want to bring these same values to even more customers.”

The company is looking to hire registered fire protection technicians, Canadian Fire Alarm Association technicians, sprinkler fitters and apprentices.

More information about the positions can be found here on Indeed.