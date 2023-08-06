Accelerate Okanagan creates program ladder for new businesses looking to shine

Photo: Accelerate Okanagan

Accelerate Okanagan has organized its long list of programs in a distinct order, all in an effort to get more startup businesses on the path to success.

The aptly named Acceleration Stack provides access to fresh opportunities for startups going through key stages of venture development and fundraising to access mentorship programs at a subsidized cost. Each stop on the acceleration ladder allows startup founders to connect to Accelerate Okanagan’s network.

The five core programs are Venture Validation, Market Ready, Fundable, Okanagan Angel Summit and ThreeSixty. Accelerate Okanagan officials will help startup founders find the program that matches the current stage of their businesses.

Two of the programs—Venture Validation and Market Ready—are already accepting applications.

Market Ready is a three-month group mentorship program designed to provide founders with the strategies, mentorship and support necessary to achieve their product launch goals. This program is structured to support startups who have a minimum viable product ready to be launched and are seeking guidance to optimize their go-to-market strategy and drive initial traction.

Venture Validation provides founders with a group mentorship experience designed to teach rapid validation, iteration and development to early-stage startups. The program helps founders sharpen their entrepreneurial skills and better understand where they fit into the market based on research and customer validation.

Both cohorts will take place in Kelowna from September to December but can also be accessed online. The registration deadline for both programs is Aug. 11.