One Tree Hill star joins board of business trying to create more Kelowna housing

Photo: ArkCubes Next Generation Homes

He’s famous for playing Dan Scott on One Tree Hill.

Now actor Paul Johansson is trying to help solve the housing affordability issue in Kelowna.

Photo: Contributed Paul Johansson

Johansson, who was born in the U.S. but graduated from Kelowna Secondary School, has joined the board of directors for ArkCubes Next Generation Homes.

The goal of the new business is to produce attractive, minimalist homes that can be owned for hundreds of thousands of dollars less than conventional housing.

“The crisis of housing affordability in Canada and the United States is crying out for new solutions,” company president and founder Kevin Shinduke said in a press release. ArkCubes is making it our mission to provide novel and desirable housing options that are among the most affordable in the market.”

ArkCubes’ board of directors also includes an engineer, a Kelowna mortgage broker, an Okanagan homebuilder and an Alberta-based retail fuel supply company executive.

“That’s just the beginning,” Shinduke said. “We are already engaging offshore interests with innovative efforts that will add components to our end product according to our specifications.”

More information about ArkCubes can be found on its website here.