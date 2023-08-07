UBC Okanagan researcher is lifting virus detection to the next level

Photo: UBCO

A researcher from Kelowna's UBC Okanagan is lifting virus detection to the next level.

Involving other researchers from UBC and Michigan State University (MSU), they've invented a system that can quickly and inexpensively detect airborne viruses using the same technology that enables high-speed trains.

A technique known as magnetic levitation can be used to easily collect and concentrate viruses from the air to hope prevent future outbreaks of respiratory disease or illness.

“This could help identify that an environment is contaminated before a pandemic happens,” said Sepideh Pakpour, an assistant professor of engineering who led the research team at the UBC's Okanagan campus.

The team's new technique could also help health officials and epidemiologists better track and trace exposure to viruses in public spaces, on top of it serving as an early-warning system.

“It’s very important to have real-time management and real-time predictions in place for viruses. What we’ve developed is a system that could help us and other stakeholders get more information about the different types of viruses in the air we breathe," said Morteza Mahmoudi, an associate professor in the department of radiology and the precision health program at MSU.

The team used a deactivated version of the coronavirus responsible for COVID-19 in their proof-of-concept report, along with H1N1 influenza and a virus that infects bacteria known as bacteriophage MS2.

The system first collects air samples, then injects the sample into a fluid where maglev separates viruses from other particles.

The isolated and purified viral contents are then passed along to other standard techniques for identification in a matter of minutes.

The approach is so straightforward that the researchers believe it could be used by non-experts in a variety of settings such as clinics and airports.

The team is now taking the first steps toward commercializing its technology while working to improve it at the same time.

“There were so many obstacles, even just getting samples to each other, but we pushed forward. And, if we won that battle, I think we can win any other," said Pakpour.

The researchers published their work in the journal ACS Nano.